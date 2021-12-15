Cost of running anti-corruption hotline rose from R3m in 2016 to R15m in 2021

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo revealed this in a written parliamentary reply.

CAPE TOWN - Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said that at last count, the national anti-corruption hotline had received a total of 613,360 calls since 2004.

She said that the management of the hotline used to cost R3 million a year, but now costs R1.3 million a month.

Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said that in 2004, Cabinet took a decision that a single anti-corruption hotline should replace all hotlines in departments and agencies.

In 2016, the cost for the outsourcing of the hotline was R3 million per annum.

National Treasury then indicated that due to the economic outlook of the country, funds could no longer be made available to the Public Service Commission for the management of the hotline.

The Public Service Commission then decided to manage the hotline on an in-house basis in order to reduce costs.

But the annual costs to manage the hotline now stand at over R15 million, or R1.3 million a month.

Dlodlo said that out of the 23,689 complaints that were referred to departments and various bodies, feedback was received in respect of 89% of complaints.

The Public Service Commission said earlier that most cases received by the hotline this year were related to the Sassa R350 relief grant.