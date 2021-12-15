Body found in Bonteheuwel linked to gang violence

The body of an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds was discovered in the area on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a gang-related shooting that left one person dead in Bonteheuwel.

No arrests have been made yet.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said: “The motive for the attack is gang-related. Bishop Lavis police are investigating a case of murder. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

The fatal shooting comes just two days after a Bonteheuwel woman was killed by a gangster's stray bullet.

Veronique Jacobs died after getting caught in the crossfire on Sunday night.