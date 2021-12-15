AfriForum's urgent bid to challenge COVID lockdown curfew dismissed

The court ruled on Tuesday that there was no justification for the matter to be heard on an urgent basis.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria dismissed AfriForum's urgent bid to challenge the national curfew as part of government's lockdown regulations for COVID-19.

The organisation wrote to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to provide medical data proving that curfews would prevent the spread of COVID-19

AfriForum's Jacques Broodryk said the matter has not been struck off the roll entirely and there is an option to carry on the case.

"We argue that firstly that it's unconstitutional to restrict people's rights to freedom of movement and the six-month potential prison sentence someone can be handed for breaking the curfew is ludicrous," he said.