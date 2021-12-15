24 rhino carcasses found in SA in December so far due to poaching - dept

Since the first of December, seven rhino carcasses have been found in the Kruger National Park. Seven others have been discovered in Mpumalanga, while there were six in KwaZulu-Natal and four in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Twenty-four rhino carcasses have been found in South Africa this month.

That grim fact has been revealed by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

Since the first of December, seven rhino carcasses have been found in the Kruger National Park.

Seven others have been discovered in Mpumalanga, while there were six in KwaZulu-Natal and four in the Western Cape.

The department has condemned the continued poaching for rhino horns and has commended the efforts of rangers and security officials.

Nine alleged poachers have been arrested this month.

In the latest incident last week, four rhinos were killed by poachers at the Inverdoorn private game reserve outside Cape Town.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with that attack.