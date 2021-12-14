Zondo delivers Judiciary performance report, hails Mogoeng term as Chief Justice

Mogoeng Mogoeng retired during mid-October after his term of office as a Justice of the Constitutional Court and as Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa came to an end.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is on Tuesday presenting to the public the Judiciary’s annual performance report for the 2020/21 financial year.

He said that they were satisfied that they had a direct responsibility to account to the nation.

Zondo used the opportunity to thank former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for his dedicated service.

"This report and the attendant culture of direct accountability is one of his many legacies. I take this opportunity to thank Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on behalf of the judiciary of this country for his great leadership of the judiciary over a period of 10 years," Zondo said.

Mogoeng Mogoeng retired during mid-October after his term of office as a Justice of the Constitutional Court and as Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa came to an end.

"I thank him too for the enormous contribution he made during his term of office as Chief Justice, through the building of a strong, independent, effective and efficient judiciary," Zondo said.

He was the fifth Chief Justice to be appointed in democratic South Africa.