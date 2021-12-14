Williams relieved Tshwane council could secure major coalition govt

The Democratic Alliance (DA) held talks with other parties to enter into the agreement, which saw the allocation of mayoral committee posts among different party officials, including those belonging to ActionSA and the Freedom Front Plus.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams said that he was relieved that the council could secure a majority coalition government, which paved the way for the appointment of members of the mayoral council on Tuesday.

The DA needed 108 seats and managed to secure 109 to cling to a majority coalition government.

Reflecting on the difficulties of the past administration, which could not get the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to sign an agreement, Williams said that their victory was unprecedented.

"This is actually the first time. When we started in 2016, we did not have a majority coalition. The majority that we have with the FF+, ACDP and Cope only gave us 98 seats and we were dependent on the EFF voting with us, " Williams said.

Williams has appointed Peter Sutton as finance MMC, Phillip Nel at utilities and ActionSA’s Andre le Roux to the economic development and spatial planning portfolio.

The posts are key during this term as the country focuses on infrastructure development, with Tshwane earmarked for major projects.