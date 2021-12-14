WC matric performances, teacher jabs, highlights of 2021 for MEC Schafer

Western Cape schools officially close their doors on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Another difficult academic year gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic has come to an end.

Schooling got off to a bumpy start this year as lockdown levels changed with various waves of infections.

Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schafer said: “We have, unfortunately, had to continue rotating timetables for the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it will take us a lot of years to recover from the resulting losses.”

Schafer said that despite the challenges there had been highlights during 2021.

“The performance of our 2020 matrics, the smooth running of the 2021 matric exams and our achievements at the National Teachers’ Awards. We also had 47,000 staff members vaccinated between June and July as part of the vaccine rollout in the education sector in our province,” Schafer said.