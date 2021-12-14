UK to remove SA, 10 other African countries from travel red list - report

The red list was reintroduced last month after South African scientists flagged that new variant, which has since been found to be prevalent in many countries around the world.

JOHANNESBURG - The BBC is reporting that the UK government is expected to remove all 11 countries from England's red list, easing travel restrictions.

South Africa, along with Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe are on the list.

There has been no official confirmation yet that the red list has been lifted.

The red list was reintroduced last month after South African scientists flagged the new coronavirus variant, which has since been found to be prevalent in many countries around the world.

UK ministers have now cited the further spread of the variant as a reason for reviewing travel rules.

President Cyril Ramaphosa heavily criticised the red list restrictions during his last address to the nation, along with the World Health Organisation.

Up to now, all arrivals in UK countries from red list countries must pay for and self-isolate in a pre-booked, government-approved hotel for 10 days.

They must also take COVID-19 tests within 48 hours of setting off for the UK and PCR tests within two days of their arrival.