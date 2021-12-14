Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams names multi-party mayoral committee

The multi-party agreement reached has seen the inclusion of councillors from ActionSA and the Freedom Front Plus, similar to the approach adopted in Joburg on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has announced the names of the members of his mayoral committee following weeks of tense negotiations between political parties.

The multi-party agreement reached has seen the inclusion of councillors from ActionSA and the Freedom Front Plus, similar to the approach adopted in Joburg on Monday.

Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors are, however, in charge of the key economic posts, with Peter Sutton at finance and Phillip Nel at utilities. Dikeledi Selowa returns to the committee, this time as roads and transport MMC, ActionSA’s Andre le Roux will be responsible for economic development and spatial planning.

Williams said that the only way the coalition government would succeed was by putting aside their political differences.

"This team has been chosen after careful consideration as we take these appointments very seriously. We will need to hit the ground running as there is much work that needs to be done. Furthermore, I'd like to assure our residents that I will hold the team to the highest standards as this administration is truly committed to the principles of clean governance," Williams said.

TSHWANE MAYORAL COMMITTEE

MMC for Finance - Peter Sutton (DA)

MMC for Human Settlements - Abel Tau (ActionSA)

MMC for Community Safety - Grandi Theunissen (VF+)

MMC for Roads and Transport - Dikeledi Selowa (DA)

MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning - Andre le Roux (ActionSA)

MMC for Health - Rina Marx (VF+)

MMC for Social Development and Community Services - Peggy de Bruin (ActionSA)

MMC for Corporate and Shared Services - Kingsley Wakelin (DA)

MMC for Utility Services - Phillip Nel (DA)

Acting MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management - Dikeledi Selowa