SAPS probe triple murder case in Site C, Khayelitsha

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a triple murder in Site C in Khayelitsha.

According to police, the three men were sitting in a vehicle in the early hours of on Tuesday morning when shots were fired.

Two bodies were found inside the vehicle and the third outside.

The police's Novela Potelwa said: “The three bodies of the men between the ages of 30 and 40 were discovered. Their identities remain unknown. The motive for this shooting incident is yet to be discovered.”