Saftu welcomes report on basic income grant, reiterates demand for R1,500 amount

CAPE TOWN - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has welcomed a report by a panel of experts who looked into the feasibility of introducing the basic income grant.

The Social Development Department, together with the International Labour Organisation and Joint SDG Fund, released an expert panel report on basic income support on Monday.

Sadtu said that the overarching positive coming out of the report was that the panel recognised the feasibility of the basic income grant.

However, it believes that they fell short of being decisive in stating a case for the grant, accusing them of using apologetic language.

One of the panel's recommendations was to extend the R350 COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant into the 2022/23 financial year and adjust it annually.

But Saftu's Trevor Shaku thinks that's way too little: "As per our long-standing demand, Saftu demands R1,500 to be introduced in the 2022/2023 financial year as the amount of the basic income grant."

The trade union said there were plenty of resources in the country that could fund a basic income grant of R1,500.

Shaku also said that they welcomed the recommendation that government must fund job-skilling and occupational learning initiatives for emergent industries, accessible job placement and internships.