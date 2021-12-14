Safe dining: Cape Town to close some streets to cars over festive period

From Saturday the Mother City will close some streets to vehicles from 2pm to 11pm and open them only to pedestrians and diners to allow for more safe outdoor seating.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town will try to help diners feel safe this festive season and help local restaurants through the summer.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: "We'll be rolling it out to more streets in the coming weeks throughout the festive season period to help our business get through. We are doing what we can to keep everyone safe and to help the business community and we encourage residents to support this initiative.

As of the 18 December Bree Street between Hout and Wale will be closed between 2pm in the afternoon until 11pm at night and there are plans to extend closures to Long and Harrington Streets later in the month.