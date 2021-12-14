Real Betis spreads festive cheer with Christmas toy drive and goalfest Spanish La Liga side Real Betis brought the festive cheer as they went into the league's Christmas break in the side's highest league position on the back of a 4-0 win and while collecting thousands of toys for underprivileged children. La Liga

Real betis CAPE TOWN - As we edge closer to Christmas, things are looking more festive by the day, including on the football pitch. Real Betis, a Spanish football club, started a very festive and heart-warming tradition back in 2018 and it continues today. On Sunday evening, the club not only won the hearts of their fans, but of the world as well. As per the tradition, at their final home game of the year they ask fans to bring soft toys, such as teddy bears and bunnies that are no bigger than 35cm and no batteries included – then at halftime, the supporters take their cue and make it rain toys onto the pitch, where they are collected by eager volunteers.



This year, with 52,158 people in attendance at the Benito Villamarín, over 19,000 cuddly toys were collected and will be donated and distributed to underprivileged kids for Christmas.

These toys needed to be collected quickly at halftime as there was still football to be played. Betis centre-back Marc Bartra said: “A great night when it all came together, from a football and fan point of view, one of the best I’ve experienced here.”





And yes, the football was special too! The home side managed a 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad. This was a significant win as this was the first time since 1935 that Real Betis finished the year in a position higher than they had in any other season. They are currently sitting in third on the La Liga table. The team, based in Sevilla, have only ever finished higher once in their history and that was when they won the title 86 years ago and on their current trajectory they could even qualify for the Champions League.

So, needless to say it was a magical and merry night for Manuel Pellegrini’s men. At the end of the night the manager said: “What I take with me is the win and the way the fans enjoyed it. It’s been a brilliant year in every sense.”