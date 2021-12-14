Ramaphosa should dismiss ministers who fail performance scorecards - DA

The party's shadow minister for the presidency Solly Malatsi said this includes ministers in the economic cluster as well as Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula

CAPE TOWN - The DA said ministers who fail in their performance scorecards should be relieved of their duties by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This follows the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation's written parliamentary reply that it will submit the performance scorecards of all Cabinet ministers to President Cyril Ramaphosa by the end of the month.

The department said Ramaphosa will then talk to the affected ministers and decide on their futures where there is poor performance.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said the performance scorecards were shared with Cabinet ministers to give them a right of reply.

Gungubele said these would be submitted to the President by the end of this month before he talks to the affected ministers and decides on a course of action for poor performance.

The DA's Malatsi said the only outcome should be dismissal.

"The only logical conclusion you can draw about his reference about any course of action is that there would be dismissals based on poor performance because it would defy logic if there is underperformance and you keep people in those positions," Malatsi said.

Some of the main targets for ministers is to push for investment to reach 23% of GDP by 2024 with the public sector contributing eight percent of GDP and the private sector contributing 15% of GDP.

Another key target is to get the National Health Insurance to achieve universal coverage for 90% of South Africans by 2030.

In his 2020 State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa set a target of reducing unemployment to between 20% and 24% with two million new jobs created, especially for the youth, a target his administration his failed to failed to meet so far.