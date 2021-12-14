One team: Joburg Mayor Phalatse, multi-party mayoral committee sworn in

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has encouraged MMCs to set their political differences aside and focus on serving Joburg residents.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse and her mayoral committee members have been officially sworn in at an inauguration ceremony at the Constance Bapela Council Chambers in Braamfontein.

Phalatse on Monday announced the 10-member multiparty committee after her election as mayor last month.

The mayor has encouraged MMCs to set their political differences aside and focus on serving Joburg residents.

Gauteng Regional Court President Modibedi Djaje officiated the swearing-in ceremony of the Joburg mayor and the 10 mayoral committee members who were announced a day ago.