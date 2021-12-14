One team: Joburg Mayor Phalatse, multi-party mayoral committee sworn in
Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has encouraged MMCs to set their political differences aside and focus on serving Joburg residents.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse and her mayoral committee members have been officially sworn in at an inauguration ceremony at the Constance Bapela Council Chambers in Braamfontein.
Phalatse on Monday announced the 10-member multiparty committee after her election as mayor last month.
Gauteng Regional Court President Modibedi Djaje officiated the swearing-in ceremony of the Joburg mayor and the 10 mayoral committee members who were announced a day ago.
Phalatse said that while they may be driven by the urge to compete because they represent different political interests, the newly appointed mayoral committee will have to adopt the mentality of a team.
“We are all members of one team, regardless of which political parties we come from. We are going to be building one City of Johannesburg and one legacy,” Mayor Phalatse said.
Phalatse has reminded MMCs of the interconnectedness of the various portfolios, saying that they were all responsible for the team’s success.