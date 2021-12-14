Mshengu: Some SAPS VIP protection unit members lied about me under oath

Mshengu has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Public Protector after his department bought him a brand-new BMW X4 while the one-year-old Mercedes Benz used by his predecessor was still available.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Tuesday accused some members of the police's VIP protection unit of lying about him under oath.

Mshengu was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Public Protector after his department bought him a brand-new BMW X4 while the one-year-old Mercedes Benz used by his predecessor was still available.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane found this was in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and placed the blame on former head of department Enoch Nzama.

Mshengu also used a rented vehicle for months which Mkhwebane deemed was wasteful and fruitless expenditure.



Mshengu issued a statement on Tuesday morning reacting to the Public Protector’s report into his alleged breach of the executive ethics code.

In the statement, he vouched for Nzama, whom the provincial government has been ordered to investigate, saying he was advised by former head of security Jeremiah Ngubane.

While Ngubane passed away, Mshengu had some scathing words for him saying he should be judged from the grave.

The MEC said he was taking legal advice on his intention to lodge a formal complaint with the provincial police commissioner against certain members of the VIP protection unit.