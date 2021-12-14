Mitchell: There’ll be a no-nonsense approach on roads this festive season

On Monday, Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell launched the Festive Season Safety Plan for the Western Cape. At the event, 86 student traffic officers graduated and will be deployed across the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department on Tuesday said there will be a no-nonsense approach over the festive season on the province's roads.

Mitchell said this festive season they would be focussing on public transport, alcohol enforcement, and fatigue management operations.

And they are deploying technology to help them out: “Using the handout device and all available technology, the system is capable of creating a lot of public transport drivers which can help us detect key factors such as departures, arrival points and driving times.”

Mitchell added that the department has handed over 37 vehicles fitted with onboard front and rear cameras. They hope this would allow officials to identify the top 500 habitual traffic offenders.

Inter-provincial operations will be done with the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape as well as municipal structures to ensure operational consistency between provinces.