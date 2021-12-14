Minister Kubayi criticises eviction of military veterans from flats in PMB

There was a tense standoff on Sunday between the vets and the police after a group of military veterans blocked all the access routes refusing to be evicted.

JOHANNESBURG - The Human Settlements Department heavily criticised the eviction of military veterans from the Aloe Ridge flats in Pietermaritzburg.

There was a tense standoff on Sunday between the vets and the police after a group of military veterans blocked all the access routes refusing to be evicted.

They occupied the flats for the past four years with more than 260 military veterans living there.

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi visited the Aloe Ridge housing development recently to find a solution for the veterans and other marginalised people living in one of the country's largest social housing projects.

The department said the allocation of housing for the veterans will be prioritised over the next few months.

However, in the meantime, the minister said they would make provision for the veterans.

Kubayi also acknowledged that the government needs to work hard to avoid a situation where military veterans take the law into their own hands.