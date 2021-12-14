Mbalula says plans in place to keep roads safe this festive season

With the holiday season approaching, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said plans are in place to combat the carnage on the roads over the festive period.

CAPE TOWN - With the holiday season approaching, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said plans are in place to combat the carnage on the roads over the festive period.

The road death toll has seen hundreds of people killed on the country's roads every December, with calls for stricter policing.

He launched the Festive Season Arrive Alive Road Safety Campaign on Monday.

Mbalula said extensive planning had gone into preparations for this year's festive season.

He said an in-depth analysis of road crash patterns has been undertaken to identify high accident zones along all roads to allow for targeted, informed deployment of resources.

He said statistics from the previous festive season campaigns show that pedestrians are the most vulnerable road user group in South Africa - 41% of fatalities on the roads are pedestrians.

The minister said early indications show that there has been a 26% decline in the number of fatal crashes in the first eight days of the month - year-on-year.

This means that 210 crashes were reported this year compared to 287 in the same period last year.