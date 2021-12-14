Man Utd clash off as COVID causes Premier League disruption

It came hours after the Old Trafford club closed their Carrington training complex because of several players and staff members testing positive for coronavirus.

LONDON - Manchester United's match at Brentford on Tuesday was postponed as the English Premier League reported a record number of COVID-19 cases, with the virus threatening to disrupt the busy Christmas fixture list.

The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone the Brentford clash "based on guidance from medical advisors", said a Manchester United statement.

United's fixture in west London was the second Premier League game to fall to the virus in three days, after Tottenham Hotspur's match at Brighton on Sunday was called off.

"Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brentford FC, on Tuesday 14 December at 19:30, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course," a United statement late Monday said.

With the Omicron variant sweeping across Britain, there are growing virus issues at several Premier League clubs.

The Premier League on Monday reported 42 new COVID-19 cases in the past week -- a seven-day record since testing figures started being released in May 2020 -- up from 12 cases the previous week.

More fixtures could come under threat with Brighton, Tottenham, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Norwich City all reporting confirmed COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Norwich are due to host Villa on Tuesday, while Tottenham are scheduled to travel to Leicester on Thursday.