KZN police probing two separate incidents in which 11 people were killed

On Monday, police in Richmond found the bodies of five family members who were said to have been kidnapped from their house last month. This came after six people were killed by gunmen inside a house in Folweni, south of Durban.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police are now investigating two separate mass murders, with 11 people killed in two different parts of the province.

The two separate incidents have left the respective communities stunned.

Although the first incident involving six people is believed to have had a criminal motive, it is still unclear why the family of five, including their one-month-old baby, were killed and burnt.



Two people have been arrested for the murders.

The police’s Jay Naicker: "More arrests are imminent as investigations progress. Charges of murder and kidnapping are being investigated by Richmond SAPS. The two suspects have been formally charged for murder and kidnapping."

The five family members were found in a burned-out car.