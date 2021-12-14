KZN govt has 3 months to launch investigation into education HOD Nzama

A report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that the purchase of a new BMW X4 – for Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu - was unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has three months to institute an investigation into the conduct of Education head of department Enock Nzama.

The provincial Education Department bought the vehicle for Mshengu despite a one-year-old Mercedes Benz GLE 350, which was used by his predecessor, still being available.

Mshengu had also used a hired vehicle for months - the cost of which Mkhwebane has called fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Mkhwebane's report absolves Mshengu of any wrongdoing, but heavily implicated Nzama.

"The evidence shows that MEC Mshengu lied on the information provided to him by the head of department in respect of non-availability of the official car and that he had no reason not to accept it. It was also at the insistence of the HOD that MEC Mshengu accepted that the vehicles would be hired for him for official purposes."

She said Nzama made no attempt to get a detailed mechanical report to inform the decision to replace the Mercedes Benz.

"It was also after the Sunday Times article that the HOD obtained a technical report from Mercedes Benz. This report indicated that the engine of the vehicle had to be replaced. However, there was no indication that it was otherwise in a poor condition."

Mkhwebane found that Nzama’s decision to buy the vehicle for Mshengu was in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.