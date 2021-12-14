Hospitals say COVID-19 admissions lower than previous waves

As the COVID-19 infection rate picks up around the country, hospitals said they were still not seeing a high number of admissions like in previous waves.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has recorded another 13,992 positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Acting President David Mabuza's meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Tuesday..

More than 6,000 of the infections recorded in the last 24 hours were in Gauteng, which remains the province with the highest number of positive cases.

Eleven deaths have also been added to the national statistics which means the country has now registered 90,148 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

But as the COVID-19 infection rate picks up around the country, hospitals said they were still not seeing a high number of admissions like in previous waves.

Officials, however, warned it may still be too early to tell if this trend will continue over the next few weeks.

Western Cape Health officials were closely monitoring the data and assured the public they would be kept up to speed with any developments.

As of 3pm on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalisations across private and public hospitals were at 439 with a total of 45 patients admitted to ICU and high care.

Premier Alan Winde said the difference with this wave is that there is a vaccine available to use as a weapon in the fight against the Coronavirus.

The Western Cape has adopted a six-point action plan to ensure it can respond to the fourth wave - through which government aims to ensure ongoing surveillance, particularly with hospitalisations - and to maintain its mass vaccination campaign among others.