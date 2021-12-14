Gift of the Givers assisting Alice Municipality residents affected by tornado Over 600 homes were destroyed and some damaged in Fort Beaufort, Alice and Middeldrift on Monday. Tornado

Alice Municipality CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers is assisting Alice residents in the Eastern Cape after a tornado struck the area. Over 600 homes were destroyed and some damaged in Fort Beaufort, Alice and Middeldrift on Monday. Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said that they had received urgent calls to help communities affected by the tornado that caused huge destruction. Gift of the Givers intervenes in Alice municipality struck by a tornado.



Gift of the Givers intervenes in Alice municipality struck by a tornado.

The roof and several windows were also damaged at Winterberg TB Hospital in Fort Beaufort.

"People were left stranded, traumatised. Children were scared, not knowing what to do. Arrangements were being made to move them to halls in the area. They require food, blankets, clothing and, of course, building materials to rebuild their homes," Sooliman explained.

He added that their trucks from Graaff-Reinet and Gqeberha would arrive at on Wednesday at the Alice municipality.

"Municipal officials will gather all the victims from the different areas and bring them to Alice where they will be supported by the humanitarian aid from the Gift of the Givers. A large cost will go into providing building material and gift of the givers will see to the feasibility of seeing people strengthening their homes again," Sooliman said.