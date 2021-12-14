Folweni shooting: Victim's mother heard cries for help but couldn't reach police

Thandazile Mthembu said that after the loud bangs went off she could hear loud cries for help.

DURBAN - The mother of one of the six people killed in a shooting in Folweni, south of Durban, said some of the victims were still alive after the shooting but died as they could not receive swift help.



The six were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire on Sunday night.

Her attempts to get hold of police or an ambulance were unsuccessful.



Mthembu, the mother of Sipho Mthembu said she heard the gunshots coming from her son’s room.

But she covered her grandchildren instead, hiding from the gunmen.

She said after a while she could hear cries for help from the victims, but feared for her life and didn’t check.

"Gunshots went off for quite a long time and all I could do was listen. I could hear some gunshots nearby the house. I think they wanted to scare those inside the house not to come out," Mthembu said.

She said police and emergency services were nowhere to be found.