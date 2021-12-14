Family of victim killed after Folweni shooting say this wasn’t the first attempt

On Sunday night, police were called to a scene where they discovered six people had been shot dead while another person survived and was taken to hospital.

DURBAN - The family to one of the victims killed during a shooting in Folweni, south of Durban, revealed that the attack was not the first attempt.

The police believe the matter could be related to criminality in the area while the family of Sipho Mthembu said their son was a drug user.

The Mthembu family on Monday said their son used drugs but they were devastated by what happened.

They said Mthembu survived a shooting in July this year when gunmen robbed their house.



Speaking to Eyewitness News, his aunt Matho Gwala said: “They took money, cell phones and everything but because he was fighting back, they then shot him but he survived that.”

However, this time around lives were lost.

Mthembu leaves behind two of his sons.