Duo charged for kidnapping, murder of 5 Richmond family members

DURBAN - Two men have been charged for the kidnapping and murder of five family members in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal.



The victims were kidnapped from their farm outside Pietermaritzburg last month.



Their bodies were discovered on a plantation on Monday and their vehicle found torched.



The bodies of Sizwe Ngcobo, Thandazile Zondi, Sibongile Fanelesibonge, Bonokwakhe Khuboni and one-month-old Libra Ngcobo were found burnt and decomposed.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said: “A joint operation was conducted yesterday, which led the team to Richmond where the victims’ vehicle was found burnt. Further investigation led police to a plantation in Richmond where the gruesome discovery was made. The five burnt and decomposed bodies of the missing victims were found. More arrests are imminent and investigations progress.”

The suspects linked to their disappearance and murder are expected to make their first court appearance on Tuesday.

Police are hoping to make more arrests soon.