Double Pfizer dose gives reduced protection against Omicron - Discovery study

JOHANNESBURG - A new study conducted by Discovery Health has found that two Pfizer COVID-19 jabs give a reduced protection of about 70% against developing severe complications when contracting the Omicron variant.

The same Pfizer double dose gives 93% protection against the Delta variant.

The study began three months ago before the Omicron variant was detected but has included recent data.

The study looked at 211,000 COVID-19 PCR test results among adult patients in the private sector.

Chief health analytics actuary at Discovery Health Shirley Collie said: “Our fully vaccinated Pfizer clients were 93% less likely to be admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 when Delta was circulating. However, now in the Omicron period, that has been reduced to 70%, however, it still does provide protection against hospital admission.”

President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), Professor Glenda Gray, said it was still encouraging to see that vaccines gave more than 50% protection against severe COVID-19 illness.

“The vaccine is designed to protect against hospital admissions and deaths and with these injections, this is something we expect to see and this is something a booster vaccine can mitigate against,” Gray said.