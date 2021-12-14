Death of 23 initiates in the EC leaves provincial govt concerned

Eastern Cape provincial government spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam said they are very concerned about the rise in numbers of deaths.

CAPE TOWN - It's another deadly initiation season in the Eastern Cape, with 23 initiates dying so far in the summer initiation season.

“The deaths are happening in both legal and unlawful schools. Some of them complained about issues around dehydration. However, the only thing that will confirm the cause of death are post-mortem results,” Ngam said.