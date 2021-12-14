Cele reacts to Pretoria woman who claims cops didn’t help her with GBV case

The commander of the Mamelodi police station has launched an internal investigation into the gender-based violence case where the suspect was released on a warning without the complainant being notified.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has added his voice to the many who have reacted with shock over the video of a Pretoria woman who claimed that police had not helped her when she reported a domestic violence incident, saying instead that her alleged abuser was released.

The suspect has since been arrested for an assault case that was opened in Pretoria West in 2018. This was one of the several cases the woman, who appeared in the video with a swollen and bruised face, said she had opened against him.

“The criminal was arrested yesterday. The problem is why it had to wait for it to trend on social media for him to be arrested,” Minister Cele said.

Cele who was speaking during the Safer Festive Season inspection tour in Mpumalanga said that it should not have taken a social media video for the police to act.

The 46-year-old man is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday.