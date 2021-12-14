Bonteheuwel mother traumatised after daughter killed in gang shooting

Veronique Jacobs died after getting caught in the crossfire on Sunday night. She was crossing the street with her five-year-old child, who was unharmed.

CAPE TOWN - A memorial service will be held in Bonteheuwel on Tuesday evening for a 29-year-old woman killed by a gangster's stray bullet.

Veronique Jacobs died after getting caught in the crossfire on Sunday night.

She was crossing the street with her five-year-old child, who was unharmed.

The mother of the slain Veronique Jacobs said that she was hurt and traumatised.

"She's supposed to be on leave. I'm not supposed to bury her. I'll never get over this as she was my firstborn," an emotional Vanesssa Jacobs said.

She said that it was going to be painful seeing her grandchild grow up without her mother.

The emotional woman said that the family had big plans to celebrate her daughter's 30th birthday next year.

There have been no arrests.