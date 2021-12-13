Western Cape fighting its way through fourth wave of COVID-19 infections

The provincial government said the current seven-day moving average of new daily infections has increased to about 1,600 cases a day and is expected to rise even further.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Government is fighting its way through the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.

It's joined several other province's who've entered the fourth wave.

When the number of new COVID-19 cases reaches 30% of the peak of the previous wave it means a region has entered a new wave.

This amounts to approximately 1,100 new cases daily.

The province however is not yet seeing the same increases in hospitalisations and deaths as previous waves.

Officials say it's still too early to tell if this trend will continue over the following weeks.

As of 3pm on Sunday the number of COVID-19 hospitalisations across private and public hospitals stood at 439 - with a total of 45 patients admitted to ICU and high care.

Premier Alan Winde says the difference with this wave is that vaccines are available.