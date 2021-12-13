Trio accused of bank card fraud arrested in Cape Town CBD

Police teamed up with city law enforcement and a private security company contracted by banks and carried out an operation over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Three alleged bank card fraud suspects have been arrested in the Cape Town CBD.

The trio was allegedly found with an assortment of bank and Sassa cards.

Upon further investigation, police say one the suspects is wanted for fraud in the Bishop Lavis area.