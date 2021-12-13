Stricter lockdown possible as South Africa reports over 18,000 new COVID cases

Jody Boffa, epidemiologist and research fellow at Stellenbosch University said it's likely the country will move up another level of restrictions.

CAPE TOWN - In the past 24 hour reporting cycle more than 18,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported with 42% of those in Gauteng.



"With the festive season upon us, I'm sure there's going to be push back to not want to change the alert level but the numbers are what they are," she said.

Boffa said looking at the case numbers in the previous waves, the country was on alert level 2.

"I suspect we'll move up, but that means ostensibly over the festive season, we'll have to see," Boffa said.