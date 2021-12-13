SA Friends of Israel: Lalela Mswane has brought pride to the nation

Her participation was marred by controversy after she was urged to pull out of the event by pro-Palestinian groups and the South Africa government who condemned the alleged abuse of Palestinians by Israelis in a conflict that's spanned decades.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa Friends of Israel (Safi) on Monday said Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane has brought pride and honour to the nation by being crowned second runner up at the Miss Universe pageant.

Her participation was marred by controversy after she was urged to pull out of the event by pro-Palestinian groups and the South Africa government who condemned the alleged abuse of Palestinians by Israelis in a conflict that's spanned decades.

Safi has applauded her for standing strong and resilient in the face of hat and urged all those who are proudly South African to celebrate her achievement.

Mswane (24) went to Israel to represent South Africa on the international stage without the support of her government.

The Department of Arts, Culture and Sports confirmed that it wouldn't be rallying behind Mswane over the fact that the pageant was held in Israel.

There were calls from various organisations for countries to boycott the international pageant in Israel because of the Israel-Palestine conflict and as a way to show solidarity with Palestinians the way they did with oppressed South Africans during apartheid.