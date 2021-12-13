Purchase of new BMW for KZN Education MEC Mshengu unlawful - Mkhwebane

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department bought the BMW X4 in December 2019 despite a one-year-old Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 being available.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that the purchase of a new official vehicle for KwaZulu-Natal MEC Kwazi Mshengu was unlawful.

The complaints alleged that a letter was forged by the department from a Mercedes-Benz dealership advising Mshengu not to use the vehicle because it was unsafe.

They also alleged that Mshengu was in on the scam.

The Public Protector said that there was no evidence of a scam or a forged letter as alleged by the complaints.

But she has found that the purchasing of the new BMW was unjustified but has placed the blame with the KZN Education head of department (HOD), Enock Nzama.

She said that Mshengu was advised by Nzama that a new car should be bought.

Mshengu also rented a car to use at the expense of the department despite an official vehicle being available.

Mkhwebane said that this amounted to maladministration and had resulted in fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

She has called for an investigation into the conduct of Nzama.