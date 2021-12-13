President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19

The president started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency said in a statement late on Sunday night.

Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms

"The President is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force," the statement said.

Ramaphosa is is fully vaccinated and is in self-isolation in Cape Town. He has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.