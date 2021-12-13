Phalatse: No political party got what they wanted within Joburg metro

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that the current situation of a hung council meant that everyone had to compromise.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that there was general discontent among parties over their failure to reach an outright majority in the metro following the recent local government elections.

Phalatse has announced a 10-person mayoral committee, where she said that the issue of coalition members who may not be happy that they had been left out of the mayoral committee would be addressed by the multi-party coalition negotiations committee at a later stage

She said that the current situation of a hung council meant that everyone had to compromise.

Phalatse said that the hung council in the City of Johannesburg meant that parties could not fully get their way in the metro but it was the residents who had the final say.

"If you talk to ActionSA, you will find the same discontent, if you talk to any other party you will find the same discontent because nobody got what they wanted but the residents of Johannesburg got what they wanted - they wanted a multi-party government that would put their interests first and that we have given them," Phalatse said.



Phalatse said that the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s focus had been on achieving a multi-party majority coalition, which they managed to do through vigorous negotiation.

Meanwhile, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who previously accused the DA of sidelining his party when deciding on governments in the Gauteng metros, said that he was pleased with the progress, adding that

his party was committed to playing its part in the effective delivery of services.