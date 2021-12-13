Performance scorecards for ministers to be submitted to Ramaphosa by end of Dec

Ramaphosa will then engage with affected ministers and decide on their futures where there is poor performance, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation said that it would submit the performance scorecards of Cabinet ministers to President Cyril Ramaphosa by the end of the month.

Ramaphosa will then engage with affected ministers and decide on their futures where there is poor performance.

This was revealed in a written reply by Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

Gungubele said that the performance scorecards were shared with the ministers for comment.

They would be submitted to the President by the end of December.

He would then engage affected ministers and decide on a course of action for poor performance.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Solly Malatsi posed the question and said that the only outcome should be dismissal.

He believed that ministers in the economic cluster had underperformed and also singled out Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

"If you look at the state of the economy and you look at unemployment, the state of crime in the country and you look at what's happening wih Prasa, then if you look at the state of public transport in the country," Malatsi said.

In 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa set a target of reducing unemployment to between 20% and 24%, with two million new jobs created, especially for the youth; driving a transformed, representative and inclusive economy that prioritises women, youth and persons with disabilities; and pushing for investment to reach 23% of GDP by 2024 with the public sector contributing 8% of GDP and the private sector contributing 15%.