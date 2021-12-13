Numsa demands Comair employees be paid full salaries

Most have only been taking home around 70% of their pay, while benefits have been drastically reduced, the union claimed.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers is demanding that from 1 January all employees at Comair be paid their full salaries.

Most have only been taking home around 70% of their pay, while benefits have been drastically reduced, the union claimed.

The aviation industry, which has been hit hard by COVID-19, forced Comair to ground its flights in July due to financial difficulties and was subsequently placed in business rescue.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: "It is our firm view that the business rescue practitioners are milking Comair. They cost an average R1 million per month according to management. They are making a fortune whilst employees are sinking into debt and despair because their standard of living has been drastically reduced.

"Fortunately, the backward collective agreement will expire on 31 December. This means a new collective agreement will have to be negotiated with new terms and conditions."