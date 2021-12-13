NTA calls on Mbalula to speed up release of COVID relief funding for taxi sector

The Transport Department made a commitment to give the industry over R1.8 billion over a year ago.

CAPE TOWN - The National Taxi Alliance on Monday called on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to urgently release relief funding.

The alliance said that it had not seen a cent.

The National Taxi Alliance took the minister and the department to court to force government to release the funds.

Alliance general secretary Alpheus Mlalazi said that the minister then conceded and removed all the obstacles to accessing the relief finances.

“We are happy that finally, sanity has prevailed and superior logic has triumphed over intransigent by the minister of transport and the department,” Mlalazi said.

In fact, minutes before a media briefing on Monday, the alliance said that it was invited to the launch of the Taxi Relief Fund on Tuesday.

The alliance is now calling on the minister to speed up the release of the funds.

None of the funds have been allocated to any organisation yet.