NHLS resolves issues delaying the release of COVID-19 tests

The NHLS said that the glitches coincided with security upgrades affecting daily production and leading to the backlog.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) said that it had resolved technical challenges that resulted in delaying the release of COVID-19 tests.

The NHLS said that the glitches coincided with security upgrades affecting daily production and leading to the backlog.

In the review cycle, private and public laboratories recorded more than 37,000 new cases but half of these were from the delayed results.

The National Health Laboratory Service said that its engineers and service providers identified the problem and managed to fully restore the service last week.

The NHLS said that it was now closely monitoring the system while ensuring that such bottle necks do not occur.

It said that the laboratories were fully ocmmitted to submitting data on time and accurately.

Last week, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) was informed that some of the COVID-19 surveillance data may take longer to reflect on the national list.