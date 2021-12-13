Mthethwa urges creatives and sports people to get vaccinated against COVID

The department is hosting an event at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town to urge more people to get immunised.

CAPE TOWN - Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa is in Cape Town on Monday urging creatives and sports people to get vaccinated.

Spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo said: "The objective of this is to urge creatives and sporting industry practitioners to vaccinate and to also drive voluntary community vaccinations with the aim of unlocking the creative and sporting economy."