Mbalula vows zero-tolerance approach as December road safety campaign launched

CAPE TOWN - The festive season Arrive Alive road safety campaign has been launched.

It comes ahead of the Day of Reconciliation public holiday on Thursday.

"We are going into the big days now. We know for a fact that long weekends in our country are generally associated with high alcohol consumption," Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said.

Minister Mbalula said that preliminary festive season road safety statistics indicated that the plan was solid and likely to yield results.

There's already been a marked decline in fatal crashes during the first eight days of the festive season compared to the same period last year.

Road deaths are down 22.3%.

Mbalula said that alcohol was a factor in 27% of fatal crashes.

"We've adopted a zero-tolerance approach to any form of lawlessness on our roads, not only during the festive season but on an ongoing basis," the minister said.