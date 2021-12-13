Man arrested on Signal Hill for being in possession of dangerous weapon, drugs

The special group of rangers operates on Lions Head, Tafelberg Road, Signal Hill, and Table Mountain to ensure the safety of visitors, especially during the festive season.

CAPE TOWN - The newly established Table Mountain National Park Sea, Air and Mountain team has arrested a man in possession of a dangerous weapon and drugs on Signal Hill.

It’s their first official week on duty.

SANParks spokesperson Lauren Clayton said: “It was later confirmed with the SAPS that the 35-year-old male [arrested on Signal Hill] has a criminal record.”