KZN SAPS appeal for info after 6 people murdered in Folweni

It is alleged that on Sunday night, the victims were shot and killed by unknown suspects whilst inside a house.

DURBAN - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating the killing of six people in Folweni, south of Durban.

The victims include four men and two women aged between 26 and 32.

Police are calling on community members who might have information to come forward.



The police’s Jay Naicker said: “Charges of murder and attempted murder are being investigated by the provincial investigating unit. We have taken on this investigation. We are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation.”