Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse names 10-person mayoral committee

The mayor made the announcement at a press briefing in Braamfontein on Monday following weeks of negotiations between political parties that earned the governing Democratic Alliance (DA) criticism over the delays.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse on Monday named the 10 members of the mayoral committee to serve in the metro.

Phalatse said that while the DA could have rushed the process, they opted to rather take their time to speak with other parties to negotiate moving from being a minority coalition government and work to stabilise governance in the city.

"I'm happy to announce that today we have managed to come to a point where we now have a majority coalition government in Johannesburg and that we will be having 10 MMCs in office," she said.

Of the 10 MMC positions, the DA has four, ActionSA has three, the IFP, ACDP and Freedom Front Plus have one each.

The mayor described the councillors as a dynamic group that would ensure fast and effective service delivery to the residents of Johannesburg.

The Mayoral Committee