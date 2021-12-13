JHB Mayor Phalatse to announce mayoral committee

This comes nearly a month after the swearing in of councillors in the hung metro with reports of deadlocks and disagreements within ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance’s coalition.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse is expected to announce members of her mayoral committee on Monday morning.

The mayor will make the announcement in Braamfontein.