IT challenges in public labs lead to delayed COVID results, says NICD

In the last reporting period, private and public laboratories reported more than 37,000 new cases - but half of these were from delayed results.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said public laboratories are experiencing IT challenges which has caused a delay in the reporting of some COVID-19 test results.

Technicians are now working on correcting the electronic problem.

Private and public laboratories have to submit their COVID-19 test results to the NICD every day to monitor any new developments regarding the pandemic.

The NICD then looks for surges in the positivity rate, the number of tests conducted, the mortality rate and other variables.

Last week the institute was informed that some of the COVID-19 surveillance data may take longer to reflect on the national list.

The NICD said that IT specialists are now trying to correct the electronic problem as soon as possible.