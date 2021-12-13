Gauteng police investigate after GBV suspect released without victim's knowledge

The incident comes just a few days after the end of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - The station commander of the Mamelodi Police Station has launched an internal investigation into a gender-based violence incident in which a suspect was arrested for domestic violence and then released on a warning without the complainant being informed about it.

The incident came to light after the victim claimed on social media that police were not helping her. In a video circulating on social media, the victim said that she could not get help at the Mamelodi Police Station as it was closed. She said that she then drove to the Silverton Police Station where she laid the complaint.

The Gauteng SAPS management, in a statement on Monday, explained that the Mamelodi Police Station had been closed for decontamination after a case of COVID-19 was reported there. The community service centre was operating at the back entrance, the statement said. They confirmed that the Silverton police arrested the suspect on 12 December and that the case was transferred to the Mamelodi Police Station for further investigation.

The suspect was then charged with assault and then released on a warning to appear in court on 30 December.

The Mamelodi station commander has launched an internal investigation into the police detective who released the suspect and failed to let the victim know about it.